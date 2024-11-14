Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys New Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 638,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,100,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 1.03% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XTWY opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

