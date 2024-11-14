Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 23,595 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

