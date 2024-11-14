VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Update

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the October 15th total of 432,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 410,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 263,487 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 844.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 266,734 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 86,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.54. 379,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

