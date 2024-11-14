Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Traction Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Traction Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.8% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 124,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 107,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,079,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,822,000 after buying an additional 368,410 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,444. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

