Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 201.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,570,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

