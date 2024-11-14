Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $19,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $275.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.98. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $198.98 and a 1 year high of $278.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.