Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 117.5% in October

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, an increase of 117.5% from the October 15th total of 266,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $49.41.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.