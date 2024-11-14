Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 117.5% in October

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, an increase of 117.5% from the October 15th total of 266,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $49.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
