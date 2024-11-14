Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.24. 155,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,457. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

