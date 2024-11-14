Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 238,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 829,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,773. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.