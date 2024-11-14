Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Short Interest Update

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a growth of 5,917.4% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 33.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vast Renewables Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VSTE opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Vast Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.
About Vast Renewables
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vast Renewables
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.