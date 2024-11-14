Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.02. 303,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.14 and its 200-day moving average is $200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.12 and a 12-month high of $240.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.