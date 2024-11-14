VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

Insider Activity at VerticalScope

TSE:FORA traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.03. 152,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,131. VerticalScope has a one year low of C$4.01 and a one year high of C$11.00. The firm has a market cap of C$168.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66.

In related news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$450,000.00. In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$450,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.54 per share, with a total value of C$42,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,900 shares of company stock worth $727,906. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

