Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 84.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $7,426,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,954,196.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $889,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,455. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $7,426,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $154,954,196.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,687 shares of company stock valued at $36,029,679 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $99.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.