Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,258.66 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,029.01 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,391.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,402.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

