Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after buying an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,997,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,055,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,860,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

