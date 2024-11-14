Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of DFEN stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $245.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

