VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Mizuho

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $3,349,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,819 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 68.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 877,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 357,444 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 75,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

