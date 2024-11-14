Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 349.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,739,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $72,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,889,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,431,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,580,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,627,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 506,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 383,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EWC stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.