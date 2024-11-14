Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,328,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $79,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 717,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 35.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $113,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,876.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $73.59 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

