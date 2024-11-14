Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 52,357 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $97,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,126,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after buying an additional 36,508 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,253,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

