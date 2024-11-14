Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the October 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

