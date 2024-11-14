Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Up 92.6% in October

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the October 15th total of 231,800 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.