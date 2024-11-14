Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Up 92.6% in October

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the October 15th total of 231,800 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virax Biolabs Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.