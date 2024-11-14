Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/16/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 356,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,320. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,668,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 702,030 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

