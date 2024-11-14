Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2194 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 137,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,938. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.18 billion for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

