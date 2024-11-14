Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.05 ($0.31), with a volume of 584239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.31).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of £61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 157,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($64,650.62). Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Watkin Jones



Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

Featured Stories

