Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Takes $31.06 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 911,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,061,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 5.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,741 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17,602.4% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,043,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,628,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,026,000.

Shares of DUHP opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

