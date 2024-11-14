Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teleflex (TFX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teleflex (NYSE: TFX):

11/12/2024 – Teleflex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2024 – Teleflex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

11/1/2024 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Teleflex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/14/2024 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $247.00 to $255.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $193.98 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $193.49 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Teleflex by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,650,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

