Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Western Acquisition Ventures Trading Down 3.2 %
WAVS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.98.
About Western Acquisition Ventures
