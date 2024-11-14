Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Western Acquisition Ventures Trading Down 3.2 %

WAVS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

