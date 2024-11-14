Weyco Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Sales and EarningsOn November 5, 2024, Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) released its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company declared a special cash dividend alongside its

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Weyco Group’s 8K filing here.
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
