What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Fluor FY2024 Earnings?

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

FLR stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fluor has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 6,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,640.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,885.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,640.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,885.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,261 shares of company stock worth $1,528,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

