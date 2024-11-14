What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for ASMB FY2024 Earnings?

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.87) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assembly Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($7.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($10.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($14.69) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($15.00) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,421,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,387.54. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

