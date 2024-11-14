WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,016 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LB Partners LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 0.9% in the third quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 6,648,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,169,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 538,770 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,333,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 80,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 583.4% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 431,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.49. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.46 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,863,229.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About WideOpenWest

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

