William E. Siwek Purchases 10,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) CEO William E. Siwek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,347 shares in the company, valued at $478,179.93. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TPI Composites Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of TPIC opened at $2.12 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TPI Composites by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 140,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 72,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

