Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells $1,000,950.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,005,241.45. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.01. 31,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $235.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WLFC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth $4,136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 48.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.