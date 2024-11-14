WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 35.8% in October

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 9,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRE. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

