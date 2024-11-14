WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 35.8% in October

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 9,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $28.46.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.