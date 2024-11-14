Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $9,755.59 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02103884 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,812.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

