Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 161.63% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

Xenetic Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 7,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

