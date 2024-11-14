Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $3.74 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.