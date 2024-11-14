Yaacov Nagar Sells 13,771 Shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $22,309.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,193,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254,150.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 374Water alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Yaacov Nagar sold 30,662 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $47,219.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Yaacov Nagar sold 37,832 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $53,343.12.

On Thursday, October 31st, Yaacov Nagar sold 462 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $753.06.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $78,865.89.

374Water Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $1.40 on Thursday. 374Water Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of -0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 374Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of 374Water in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in 374Water by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in 374Water by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in 374Water by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.