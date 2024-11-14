Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.50. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 141,463 shares traded.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $710.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yalla Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 36,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Yalla Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,831 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

