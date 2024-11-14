Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.50. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 141,463 shares traded.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $710.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yalla Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Insiders Bet Big on These Small Cap Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can United States Cellular Ride Higher on Its Spectrum Strategy?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- HubSpot’s Growth in CRM: Can It Compete With Salesforce?
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.