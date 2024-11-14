Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 63437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.08.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of C$26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 EPS for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

