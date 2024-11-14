Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 63437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Yangarra Resources
Yangarra Resources Stock Down 2.1 %
Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of C$26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 EPS for the current year.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yangarra Resources
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.