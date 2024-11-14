Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for CAKE FY2024 Earnings

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

CAKE opened at $48.32 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after acquiring an additional 223,497 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 99,341 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $653,178.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,977 shares in the company, valued at $747,052.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

