Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.0 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $72.62 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 119.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.