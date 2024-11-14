Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

ZAPPW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

