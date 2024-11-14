Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance
ZAPPW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.