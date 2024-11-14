Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZVRA shares. William Blair upgraded Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.93. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 177.96%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

