Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $8.27 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LLY opened at $811.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $888.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $870.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $770.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

