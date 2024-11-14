Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13,898.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $207.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $132.33 and a one year high of $281.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

