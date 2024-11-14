Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

