Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $24.51.
