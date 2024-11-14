Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Get Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.82. 94,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.36 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average of $182.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.