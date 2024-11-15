180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the October 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 28.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:ATNF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,758. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

